Checking In by helenw2
Photo 5069

Checking In

Spotted this kind chap checking in with one of the many homeless people on Lambton Quay today.
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
