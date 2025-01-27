Sign up
Previous
Photo 5069
Checking In
Spotted this kind chap checking in with one of the many homeless people on Lambton Quay today.
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
0
0
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
27th January 2025 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
