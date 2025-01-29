Previous
Field o Gold by helenw2
Photo 5071

Field o Gold

went back to a street I had visited before to see if the ginger cat would be outside his house and he was. Found out his name is Chevy - loved all the buttercups in his lawn.
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1389% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Nick ace
Great shot - the eyes are so clear.
January 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact