Propolis Courier by helenw2
Photo 5074

Propolis Courier

we spotted two bees carrying propolis today - something Stephen hasn't seen often.
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
