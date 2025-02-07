Previous
Grandstand Viewing by helenw2
Photo 5080

Grandstand Viewing

always love how my friends daughters cuddle together to watch telly, then I noticed the dolls, then Vinnie came and posed nicely in front of them all - nice!
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details

