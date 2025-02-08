Previous
Bee Pub by helenw2
Photo 5081

Bee Pub

love it when you can see their tongues as they drink the nectar.
8th February 2025 8th Feb 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Jennifer Eurell ace
That is just wonderful. I hope you don't mind me asking but what sort of lens did you use?
February 8th, 2025  
Babs ace
What an amazing close up
February 8th, 2025  
Nick ace
Fantastic shot.
February 8th, 2025  
