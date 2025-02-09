Previous
Saddleback by helenw2
Photo 5082

Saddleback

enjoyed a wander around Zealandia for my bro's 50th birthday and were blessed with a Saddleback out on this log as we made our way out!
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1392% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact