Photo 5083
Pigeon Barbie
spotted this girl feeding the pigeon's on Lambton Quay.
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
