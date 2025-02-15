Previous
by helenw2
Beehive Check

worked on a wide shot today to tell the story of checking the hives as they were all highlighted against the fence in the sunlight.
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
