Smooth Ride by helenw2
Smooth Ride

this bike rocked up on Lambton Quay to pick up some tourists for a ride - never seen it before but was fun panning it as it cruised past.
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Jennifer Eurell ace
Good panning.
February 25th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
wow, this is so much fun.
February 25th, 2025  
