Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5102
Fresh Feed
there were a lot of birds in the Otter enclosure at Willowbank Nature Reserve in Christchurch - one was not so lucky and ended up being dinner!
1st March 2025
1st Mar 25
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
5102
photos
76
followers
69
following
1397% complete
View this month »
5095
5096
5097
5098
5099
5100
5101
5102
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
1st March 2025 12:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Wylie
ace
Oh no, what a great hunter. Great timing on your side.
March 1st, 2025
judith deacon
What a super capture, poor little bird but great nature shot!
March 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close