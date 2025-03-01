Fresh Feed

Previous
there were a lot of birds in the Otter enclosure at Willowbank Nature Reserve in Christchurch - one was not so lucky and ended up being dinner!
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Wylie ace
Oh no, what a great hunter. Great timing on your side.
March 1st, 2025  
judith deacon
What a super capture, poor little bird but great nature shot!
March 1st, 2025  
