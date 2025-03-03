Sign up
Photo 5104
Dolphin Dog Duty
the dolphin tour we went on in Akaroa was a bust, crappy weather and we didn't see much, but I fell in love with Albie the "dolphin dog" who didn't have much to do - haha
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1
365
X-T5
3rd March 2025 3:11pm
