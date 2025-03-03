Previous
Dolphin Dog Duty

the dolphin tour we went on in Akaroa was a bust, crappy weather and we didn't see much, but I fell in love with Albie the "dolphin dog" who didn't have much to do - haha
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
