Beach Walk by helenw2
Photo 5105

Beach Walk

met some gorgeous wire haired dachshunds at Sumner beach - love sausage dogs!
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 4th, 2025  
