Artist at Work by helenw2
Artist at Work

Met this lady in Christchurch city, brightening it up with a mural. Love how her painting seems to be an extension of the sky and clouds although I think it might be mushrooms!
Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
