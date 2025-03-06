Previous
Seal Pup Resort by helenw2
Seal Pup Resort

Stopped off at Ohau on our way back to the ferry and got to witness the babies playing in their ocean pools again - so lovely.
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion
