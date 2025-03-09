Previous
Curious Kaka by helenw2
Photo 5110

Curious Kaka

this Kaka was very interested in our lunch at the Hihi feeder on Kapiti Island.
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
