Resplendent Robin by helenw2
Photo 5111

Resplendent Robin

a lovely Robin from our walk in the bush on the Northern end of Kapiti Island
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
