Previous
Safari Style by helenw2
Photo 5112

Safari Style

spotted a lady after my own heart on Lambton Quay. I dress with leopard print pants and an animal top every day for my casual wear - she topped it off with a matching bag - nice!
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1400% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact