Previous
Border Pawtrol by helenw2
Photo 5113

Border Pawtrol

we have our Snowy back after a couple of weeks in the cattery, he loved spending some time outside - I loved the light in this picture.
12th March 2025 12th Mar 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1400% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact