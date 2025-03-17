Previous
Best Hat Ever by helenw2
Best Hat Ever

is what a guy on a bench yelled out to this chap as he walked past on Lambton Quay making me look again - nice! no micro waves from the Government will get him!
17th March 2025 17th Mar 25

Helen Westerbeke

Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
