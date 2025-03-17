Sign up
Previous
Photo 5118
Best Hat Ever
is what a guy on a bench yelled out to this chap as he walked past on Lambton Quay making me look again - nice! no micro waves from the Government will get him!
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
0
1
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
5118
photos
76
followers
69
following
1402% complete
View this month »
5111
5112
5113
5114
5115
5116
5117
5118
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
17th March 2025 12:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
