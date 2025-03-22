Previous
Hanging On by helenw2
I always love seeing the bees hanging on to each other like this when Stephen pulls a frame out of the hive.
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
