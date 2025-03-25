Sign up
Photo 5126
Knit One, Purl One
always time to fit in some knitting.
25th March 2025
25th Mar 25
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
25th March 2025 2:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lisa V.
Love how the knitter is framed.
March 25th, 2025
Yao RL
ace
Priceless expression.
March 25th, 2025
