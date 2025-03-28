Sign up
Previous
Photo 5129
Backyard Fashionista
found this awesome bug in my friends garden - we discovered it is a black and white Ichneumon wasp, native to NZ.
28th March 2025
28th Mar 25
3
1
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
5129
photos
76
followers
69
following
1405% complete
View this month »
5122
5123
5124
5125
5126
5127
5128
5129
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
28th March 2025 12:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Amazing close up
March 28th, 2025
Dianne
ace
No wasp is awesome, but your photo is!
March 28th, 2025
Babs
ace
He looks quite nasty.
March 28th, 2025
