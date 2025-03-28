Previous
Backyard Fashionista by helenw2
Backyard Fashionista

found this awesome bug in my friends garden - we discovered it is a black and white Ichneumon wasp, native to NZ.
28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Joan Robillard ace
Amazing close up
March 28th, 2025  
Dianne ace
No wasp is awesome, but your photo is!
March 28th, 2025  
Babs ace
He looks quite nasty.
March 28th, 2025  
