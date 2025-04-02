Sign up
Photo 5134
Native Bee
didn't realise we had any until recently and spent a lot of time today trying to capture one as they are very tiny - pretty pleased with this shot!
2nd April 2025
2nd Apr 25
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
SandraD
ace
Nailed it!
April 2nd, 2025
