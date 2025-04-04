Previous
Drilling Spot by helenw2
Photo 5136

Drilling Spot

this honey bee was out and about in the rain which was strange but cool. we noticed them drilling into the top of the fuchsia's.
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details

