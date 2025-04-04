Sign up
Previous
Photo 5136
Drilling Spot
this honey bee was out and about in the rain which was strange but cool. we noticed them drilling into the top of the fuchsia's.
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
0
0
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
