Previous
Paradise by helenw2
Photo 5138

Paradise

lovely afternoon spent panning ducks flying past me at Makara Beach. This is a Paradise shelduck couple.
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1407% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact