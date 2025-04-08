Previous
Maher Man by helenw2
Maher Man

this character works at the place where I work but I don't know him - wears his full suit every day and always puts his hat on when he goes outside.
Helen Westerbeke

Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Yao RL ace
He never changes his outfit and captured him for years, haha.
@yaorenliu so good - haha
