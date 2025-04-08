Sign up
Previous
Photo 5140
Maher Man
this character works at the place where I work but I don't know him - wears his full suit every day and always puts his hat on when he goes outside.
8th April 2025
8th Apr 25
2
0
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
8th April 2025 1:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Yao RL
ace
He never changes his outfit and captured him for years, haha.
April 8th, 2025
Helen Westerbeke
@yaorenliu
so good - haha
April 8th, 2025
