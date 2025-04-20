Previous
Intercept by helenw2
Photo 5152

Intercept

this guy had fancy footwork going on at Alexandra Headlands beach today with his cute doggy.
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1411% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
What a fun capture!
April 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact