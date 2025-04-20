Sign up
Previous
Photo 5152
Intercept
this guy had fancy footwork going on at Alexandra Headlands beach today with his cute doggy.
20th April 2025
20th Apr 25
1
1
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
5152
photos
77
followers
70
following
1411% complete
View this month »
5145
5146
5147
5148
5149
5150
5151
5152
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
20th April 2025 7:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
What a fun capture!
April 20th, 2025
