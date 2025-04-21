Previous
Surf's Up by helenw2
Photo 5153

Surf's Up

a surfer at Alex Beach a few hundred metres from where I'm staying as the sun was coming up.
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
