Previous
Garden Ghost by helenw2
Photo 5160

Garden Ghost

so lovely to have our baby back home from his stay at the cattery while we were away!
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1413% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
What a gorgeous boy, lovely to get him home. I hope he doesn't give you too hard a time for leaving him.
April 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact