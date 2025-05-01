Previous
Mirror Me by helenw2
Photo 5163

Mirror Me

loved these two mirroring each other on Lambton Quay and they look so alike as well.
1st May 2025 1st May 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
