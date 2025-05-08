Previous
Signs of the Times by helenw2
Signs of the Times

thought this was quite layered with lots of signs of the times!
Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details

Christina ace
Very poignant
May 8th, 2025  
