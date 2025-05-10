Previous
Beams and Bees by helenw2
Photo 5171

Beams and Bees

i've missed "doing the bees" with my friend Stephen and what a day we had for it! With the sun low in the sky, I dropped my f stop down to 22 to capture the sun beams and just love the result.
10th May 2025 10th May 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
