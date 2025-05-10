Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5171
Beams and Bees
i've missed "doing the bees" with my friend Stephen and what a day we had for it! With the sun low in the sky, I dropped my f stop down to 22 to capture the sun beams and just love the result.
10th May 2025
10th May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
5171
photos
77
followers
70
following
1416% complete
View this month »
5164
5165
5166
5167
5168
5169
5170
5171
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
10th May 2025 4:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close