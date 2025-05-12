Previous
Loud and Proud by helenw2
Loud and Proud

not sure really what the message was as I don't think they were against LGBTQ people and identified as one, but this person was very confident walking and talking loudly amongst everyone along Lambton Quay.
Helen Westerbeke

