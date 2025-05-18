Previous
Bedraggled by helenw2
Bedraggled

Snowy had his first experience of a deluge of rain today - spent ages out there! then he was faced with the clean up.
Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details

Babs ace
Aw poor thing looks soaked
May 18th, 2025  
