Previous
Doggy Parking by helenw2
Photo 5189

Doggy Parking

loved how this dog was in the same position as the one on the wall behind him.
28th May 2025 28th May 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1421% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
It also looks like he wants to go in a different direction from the Walker.
May 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact