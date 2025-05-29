Previous
Splendiferous by helenw2
Splendiferous

couldn't believe it when this yellow umbrella walked up to Splendid Photo shop just as I was going in to pick my camera up - nice!
29th May 2025 29th May 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details

