Previous
Camo Tui by helenw2
Photo 5194

Camo Tui

Visited Zealandia today and was so pleased to see the leucistic Tui which is a brown mutation of the regular blue bird.
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1423% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Oh wow never heard of them.. pretty rare I would think.. Great spotting..
June 2nd, 2025  
Nick ace
Didn't know this happened in the tui world.
June 2nd, 2025  
John Falconer ace
Love the beard
June 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact