Previous
Photo 5194
Camo Tui
Visited Zealandia today and was so pleased to see the leucistic Tui which is a brown mutation of the regular blue bird.
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
3
2
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
5194
photos
78
followers
71
following
5187
5188
5189
5190
5191
5192
5193
5194
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
2nd June 2025 12:08pm
julia
ace
Oh wow never heard of them.. pretty rare I would think.. Great spotting..
June 2nd, 2025
Nick
ace
Didn't know this happened in the tui world.
June 2nd, 2025
John Falconer
ace
Love the beard
June 2nd, 2025
