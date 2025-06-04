Previous
Winter's Arrival by helenw2
Photo 5196

Winter's Arrival

rained all day but thankfully the waxeye's were still out and about.
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details

Dianne ace
Cute with the spits of rain.
June 4th, 2025  
