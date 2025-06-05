Previous
Floss Time by helenw2
Floss Time

seven month old Snowy just loves his "string" and looks like psycho cat when he plays with it - haha
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion


Christina ace
It seems to me that there might be less painful ways.....
June 5th, 2025  
Yao RL ace
haha,
June 5th, 2025  
