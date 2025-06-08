Sign up
Previous
Photo 5200
Pollen Collector
back with Stephen and his bees, he had to vapourise their hive to treat veroa mite, and this one was chilling out on his gear which made for a nice way to isolate her and the pollen she had on her legs.
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
1
0
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
8th June 2025 3:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic capture
June 8th, 2025
