Pollen Collector by helenw2
Photo 5200

Pollen Collector

back with Stephen and his bees, he had to vapourise their hive to treat veroa mite, and this one was chilling out on his gear which made for a nice way to isolate her and the pollen she had on her legs.
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic capture
June 8th, 2025  
