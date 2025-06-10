Sign up
Previous
Photo 5202
Wahine in White
this lady looked really striking in her lovely white dress as she walked down Lambton Quay. Wahine is Maori for "Woman"
10th June 2025
10th Jun 25
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
10th June 2025 1:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Yao RL
ace
Stylish in this cold, gray wintry day.
June 10th, 2025
Christina
ace
Very classy
June 10th, 2025
julia
ace
Very smart..
June 10th, 2025
