Wahine in White by helenw2
Photo 5202

Wahine in White

this lady looked really striking in her lovely white dress as she walked down Lambton Quay. Wahine is Maori for "Woman"
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Yao RL ace
Stylish in this cold, gray wintry day.
June 10th, 2025  
Christina ace
Very classy
June 10th, 2025  
julia ace
Very smart..
June 10th, 2025  
