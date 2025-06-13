Previous
The Watcher by helenw2
Photo 5205

The Watcher

this tabby had the best seat in the street.
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1426% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christina ace
Love that the framing matches the tabby's colouring
June 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact