Goods Delivery by helenw2
Photo 5207

Goods Delivery

back at the bees and stoked to capture a worker coming back to the hive with pollen.
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
June 15th, 2025  
judith deacon
What a terrific capture - well done!
June 15th, 2025  
