A Stitch in Time by helenw2
A Stitch in Time

the photo quilt I am working on - so fun sewing with your photos!
16th June 2025 16th Jun 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Gillian Brown ace
What a great idea.
June 16th, 2025  
Christina ace
Thats a super cool idea!
June 16th, 2025  
