Little Artist by helenw2
Little Artist

loved how this little girl was framed in the cafe and then the little shaft of light on her face just tops it off.
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Babs ace
I love it. The sections make it look like a collage.
June 29th, 2025  
Christina ace
Quite cute!
June 29th, 2025  
