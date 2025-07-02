Previous
Cross to Bear by helenw2
Photo 5224

Cross to Bear

three girls were busy carrying driftwood sticks along the waters edge at Petone beach to create shelters and they were proving difficult to manage.
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1431% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact