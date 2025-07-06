Previous
Head to Head by helenw2
Photo 5228

Head to Head

stoked to capture this paradise duck couple in flight while I was shooting geese in Ohariu Valley - just love the heads.
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Suzanne ace
Wow!
July 6th, 2025  
