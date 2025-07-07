Previous
Classy Cat by helenw2
Photo 5229

Classy Cat

a beautiful window on a house I drive past every day - today a lovely ginger was keeping watch on goings on.
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
1432% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jennifer Eurell ace
Nice window - and the cat is the icing on the cake.
July 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact