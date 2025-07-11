Sign up
Previous
Photo 5233
The Overlords
my friends neighbours place - thought it was a pretty classic kiwi suburban living scene.
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
1
0
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
5233
photos
79
followers
72
following
1433% complete
View this month »
5226
5227
5228
5229
5230
5231
5232
5233
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
11th July 2025 12:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Carole G
ace
you’re being watched! and yes typically NZ
July 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
close