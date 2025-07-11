Previous
The Overlords by helenw2
Photo 5233

The Overlords

my friends neighbours place - thought it was a pretty classic kiwi suburban living scene.
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Photo Details

Carole G ace
you’re being watched! and yes typically NZ
July 11th, 2025  
