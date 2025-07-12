Sign up
Previous
Photo 5234
Real Page Turner
taken out of my car window as I parked on Willis Street today which gives it a bit of texture from the reflections, but I loved the scene.
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
1
0
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
Babs
ace
Nothing better than a good book to read
July 12th, 2025
